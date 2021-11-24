Nicole Kidman showcases natural curls in never-before-seen childhood photos

Nicole Kidman went on a trip down memory lane this week to share some adorable throwback photos from her childhood – and she looked just like her daughter Sunday!

The Undoing star took to Instagram to post a series of pictures of herself as a little girl and in each snapshot she was seen holding a pet cat, alongside the hashtag #catgirl.

While Nicole keeps her children out of the spotlight, on the few times her daughter Sunday has been pictured, it's evident just how much she resembles her mom when she was a little girl, even down to the same natural curls.

The Hollywood actress grew up in Australia with her sister Antonia and her parents Janelle and Anthony.

The mom-of-four is incredibly close to her family and spent the majority of the lockdown back in Australia, where her mother and sister both live.

Nicole and her husband Keith Urban have a gorgeous country home in New South Wales, which boasts everything from from tennis courts to a swimming pool and is also home to many of their animals, including alpacas and cattle.

As well as Sunday, 13, Nicole and Keith are also parents to younger daughter Faith Margaret, ten. Nicole also shares children Isabella, 28, and Connor, 26, with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

Being close to her loved-ones during the pandemic meant everything to Nicole and it made things a lot easier for the star when it comes to childcare too.

"My sister's staying over and my mum's helping; I don't have that help in Nashville so that's been incredible," Nicole explained to the New York Times.

"We never leave the kids, one of us is always there. When Keith went to Nashville and I had to work late nights, I rang Ant and asked her to move in with the girls and she did, and bought along her kids.

The Hollywood star with husband Keith Urban

"That's special. It's the nature of what we're all having to do now – you get to be commune-like; this extended family where you're all raising each other's kids together."

Now, Nicole and Keith are splitting their time between their various homes, including their house in Nashville.

The celebrity couple were recently seen celebrating Keith's success at the CMA Awards from inside their living room, in a fun video posted on Instagram after the ceremony. Nicole and Keith also have properties in New York, LA and London.

