Nicole Kidman shares emotional post following tragic death of Virgil Abloh Rest in peace Virgil

Nicole Kidman marked the start of the week on a somber note as she paid a heartfelt tribute upon learning of a devastating loss.

The actress mourned the sudden and tragic demise of fashion designer Virgil Abloh, who lost his life to a battle with cancer on Sunday.

She shared a picture of the popular fashion designer to her Instagram Stories as she penned a tribute to him.

Nicole wrote: "Deeply saddened by the passing of this kind and talented human @virgilabloh," along with a professional shot of his.

She further shared how she'd felt about the designer and his work through another picture, this time of herself from the 2017 CMT Awards.

The Moulin Rouge star wore a see-through lace gown with a shorter black one under it, revealing a lot of skin and showing off her svelte figure.

The gown was a part of Off-White's 2017 collection, the Milan-based label which Virgil was the CEO of and founded in 2012.

Nicole paid tribute to Virgil on her social media

Virgil's sudden passing came as a big shock to the fashion world, and many celebrities paid tribute to him, including Victoria Beckham, Justin Timberlake, and Kaley Cuoco, among others.

The sudden news came after Nicole spent a relaxing week with her husband Keith Urban prior to the Thanksgiving weekend.

She shared a romantic beach snapshot of the two and it showed Blue Ain't Your Color hitmaker Keith with his arms wrapped around his wife's waist with his face pressed to her shoulder as she kept her hair away from her face.

Taken on the beach at sunset, the Nine Perfect Strangers star was dressed in figure-flattering white shorts and a striped T-shirt, while Keith wore a coordinating all-blue ensemble with the trousers rolled up.

The actress wore a gown from one of his collections to the 2017 CMT Awards

"Just feeling incredibly grateful," she captioned the shot, and fans couldn't help but react with unanimous exclamations of "couple goals" or "beautiful couple" in the comments.

