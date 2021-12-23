Madonna's children take over mum's Instagram to share incredible message ahead of Christmas See the sweet clip in which her four youngest children appear

Madonna has enlisted four of her children to help spread a very important message with her millions of fans. David Banda, 16, Mercy James, 15, and nine-year-old twins Stella and Estere united to share a very important "call to action".

MORE: Madonna's daughter Lourdes looks identical to famous mum in unearthed school photos

"Hi everyone, we would like to thank all of you for your generous donations to Adopt a Bed. Round one was strong but there are still 28 beds left. Please, please donate, help the kids in need. This is a call to action," David told fans at the beginning of the video.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Madonna's four youngest children share important message

"To those who are able, we are asking you to take part in something that is way bigger than all of us," Mercy James continued, adding: "It would mean the world to all the children in Malawi, who are suffering."

READ: Madonna's move to £6million Lisbon palace had a heartfelt reason

RELATED: Madonna, 63, dons all-in-one outfit in unexpected Christmas video

Twins Stella and Estere end the video by saying: "Thank you so much for taking time out of your busy day to give children from Malawi a better life. These beds are so important to help children get better and regain their strength after surgery."

David Banda was first in sharing the message with his mum's 17 million followers

The foursome then unite on the sofa to wish everyone a Merry Christmas.

Captioning the video, proud mum Madonna added: "A X-Mas message from my kids! Mercy James Centre is Malawi's only pediatric hospital designed especially for children. #AdoptABed is any easy way to help us give Malawi's children the gift of health post-surgery!!! 22 beds adopted, 28 to go! Please help us!! @raisingmalawi Zikomo Gwambini."

The foursome wished everyone a Merry Christmas

Fans were quick to praise the singer's children, with one writing: "Those Ciccone kids are absolutely amazing! Merry Christmas."

"Amazing kids. You're a great mum, Madonna," remarked a second, whilst a third added: "They are so beautiful."