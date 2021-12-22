Ali Wentworth reveals pride in her daughter with rare photo The pair are parents to two children

Good Morning America star George Stephanopoulos and wife Ali Wentworth share two daughters, Elliott, 19, and Harper, 16.

During the week, the presenter shared a rare photo of her eldest daughter, and she revealed how proud of her she was as the teenager kept safe by wearing a face mask. Elliott was accompanied by family friend Mariska Hargitay, who was also wearing a face mask. The glamorous girls put some style into their masks, with Mariska opting for a black one, while Elliott went with a gorgeous purple design as they pair settled in for a night at the theater.

Tagging the twosome, Ali wrote: "My girls staying safe!"

She later shared a meme of a fisherman fighting off a replica of Jaws, with the fisherman tagged as "us" and the shark tagged as "COVID".

Elliott is currently studying at college, but there's no doubt that she will reunite with her family ahead of the festive season.

The 19-year-old previously caught COVID, coming down with the infection before she left for college back in October.

Ali was very proud of her daughter

"My eldest daughter Elliott recently went away to college and it was not an easy car ride back, it was incredibly painful," Ali told listeners of her Go Ask Ali podcast.

"But I have to say, right before she went, she got COVID, literally as we're packing the car, as we're packing boxes, she gets COVID," she said.

While it was difficult, Elliott's ten days of isolation at home meant that she could discuss the worries she was facing surrounding her big move, and it helped the teen and her mom.

Ali explained: "So the two of us literally sat there for ten days going, Well what if we really miss each other?,' 'What if I come and visit you?,' 'What if I want to come home?,' 'What if I cry all the time?,' What if I don't make friends?' and we literally got through every scenario and so by the time I took her to college, we had our own weird therapy group together to comfort each other. Now she's really thriving at college."

She shares her children with husband George

The podcast star previously revealed on social media that the experience had been "brutal" after dropping off her oldest daughter at her dorms.

The actress was inundated with messages from her famous friends after sharing a picture of herself looking emotional in the car ride back, while tucking into a burger.

