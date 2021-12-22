Denise Richards shares first family photo after daughter Sami left family home Sami has since moved in with father Charlie Sheen

Back in September, Denise Richards' eldest daughter Sami left the family home and moved in with dad Charlie Sheen after expressing her unhappiness about her living situation with her mother.

Although Denise has remained relatively silent over the allegations, on Tuesday she shared her first family photo since Sami's claims. In the snap, Denise, her husband Aaron and her daughters Lola and Eloise were all gathered in the living room preparing to play some Hasbro games. As the fire roared behind them, the family were seen all wearing matching blue dressing gowns, except for Aaron who was rocking a grey one.

Denise and her daughters also had some branded Hasbro mugs as they prepared to play Bulls-Eye Ball.

Their living room looked exquisite featuring the wood-burning fireplace, a large mirror set above it, two small round wooden tables that were perfect for a family games night, as well as a small armchair for Eloise to relax in.

The family also had a lavish Christmas tree that was filled with colorful lights and even a North Pole decoration.

In her caption, the mom-of-three wrote: "#AD Stayed in for a cozy family game night with our new game, Bullseye Ball. Let me know how your family plays Bullseye Ball! Parents check out my story to buy."

Denise and her family gathered around for a games' night

Fans loved the festive post, as one said: "Beautiful family have a wonderful Christmas," and a second added: "Picture of real happiness."

A third was surprised to see Denise's youngest daughter as they asked: "Omg is that Eloise? She's so beautiful," to which the former Real Housewives star replied: "Yes it is!!!! Thank you."

Denise shares her eldest daughters with ex-husband Charlie Sheen, while she shares daughter Eloise with husband Aaron.

Sami moved out of Denise's home in September

Sami moved in with her father after disagreements with her mother and claiming that she felt "trapped" when she was at the home.

As reported by Page Six, Sami wrote: "Now, finally moved out of the hell house, had a spiritual awakening, own 2 cats, happy single, full of self love, and dropped out of high school :)."

Charlie, 56, said via his publicist Jeff Ballard, "Sam is amazing. I love her and all my children unconditionally. We're having a ball. GED here we come."

