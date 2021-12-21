Madonna heads back to the recording studio in the most unexpected outfit More Madonna music, yes please

Madonna gave fans something to be excited about as they head into the new year, as she took to social media to reveal something special was coming.

MORE: Madonna's move to £6million Lisbon palace had a heartfelt reason

With a series of pictures she posted, the pop icon revealed that she was back in the recording studio and working on new music.

She shared that she'd been collaborating with the likes of Swae Lee, Lauren D'Elia, and Jozzy on new material that would be released in 2022.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Madonna has the sweetest mother-daughter moment with Estere

The photographs she posted featured her posing alongside her collaborators in a corseted figure-hugging look you won't forget any time soon.

She wore a blue and white gingham mini dress from Burberry and added a black corset on top of it to give it some edge.

Madonna finished off the look with a pair of see-through fishnet stockings and black combat boots, making her outfit of choice quite the standout.

MORE: Madonna's daughter Lourdes looks identical to famous mum in unearthed school photos

"So great to be back in the studio making Music again……Surprises in the New Year @swaelee @laurendelia @jozzy @burberry," she captioned her post.

Madonna returned to the recording studio in a corseted mini dress and fishnets

Fans immediately flocked to the comments to share their excitement and wished for what they wanted to get, with one writing: "We want Erotica 2, Ray of light 2.0."

Another said: "We need a good Madonna record! It's been awhile," with a third adding: "Santa is bringing me exactly what I want! New Madonna music!"

Many also raved over her choice of recording attire, with one fan commenting: "You look 30," and many others dropping heart and flame emojis.

MORE: Madonna divides fans by editing herself into risqué new photo with daughter Lourdes

MORE: Madonna, 63, dons all-in-one outfit in unexpected Christmas video

In anticipation of new material, the True Blue hitmaker gave fans a taste of some nostalgia earlier in the week as she shared a clip from a throwback performance.

The singer posted a throwback clip from her 1984 performance of Like A Virgin

Madonna had fans gushing over a video she shared from her Top of the Pops performance in 1984 of Like A Virgin, sporting a jacket painted by Keith Haring, black pants, and a pink wig.

Now it seems like fans don't have long to go before hearing more from the singer!

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.