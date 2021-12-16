Lara Spencer has proud mom moment following news about her daughter Well done Katharine!

Lara Spencer is a doting mom to two children, and earlier this month she was thrilled as her daughter Katharine, 17, celebrated a major sporting achievement.

DISCOVER: Lara Spencer's immaculate kitchen inside Connecticut home is truly astounding

The teenager will be embarking on her college journey soon, and ahead of her first day she has already signed up and gotten into the lacrosse team, prompting Lara to share a celebratory post. The mom-of-two posted a flyer on her social media which confirmed the news that Kate Heffenreffer would be playing with the team when term starts, and she had a heartwarming caption.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lara Spencer performs jaw-dropping stunt with her daughter

"SO proud of my girl Kate on her verbal commitment to play lacrosse at Vanderbilt University!!" the Good Morning America host wrote. "Kate-You dreamed it. You worked for it. And you made it happen. #proudmama #GODORES #Vandylacrosse."

SEE: Lara Spencer's rare date night photos have fans seeing double

MORE: Lara Spencer's legs steal the show as she turns up the heat during Miami adventure

The 52-year-old's fans immediately flooded the comments with supportive messages, as one said: "What?????? INCREDIBLE!!!!!!!!! Your kids are STUDS…just like their Mama," and GMA co-host Amy Robach added: "Congratulations!! Way to go Kate."

A third commented: "SO excited for y'all! Can't wait to see you in Nash next spring," and a fourth enthused: "Amazing Kate, you earned, well done!!"

Many more shared heart and applause emojis to praise the teenager.

Lara was very proud of her daughter

During Thanksgiving, Lara surprised fans when she shared a photo of her daughter – and they couldn't believe how alike they looked.

MORE: Lara Spencer shows off voluminous new hairstyle and her eyebrows are on point too

MORE: Lara Spencer's tiny tennis outfit might be her most fabulous yet

The mother-daughter duo look more and more alike as time goes by, and Lara's youthful good looks mean they could pass for sisters.

Fans said "She is your Mini Me!" and, "Happy Birthday Kate! How are you already 17? Make time stop," while another remarked: "Awwwww. Happy Birthday to your beautiful daughter. She's so grown-up."

The star could be her daughter's twin!

And family resemblances run amok in the family, as Lara looks uncannily like her sister, Karen.

"Big fun w big sis Karen," she captioned a photo of the pair together, but fans couldn't take their eyes off the two because of how identical they looked, exclaiming "twins" in the comments.

READ: GMA's Lara Spencer pays Robin Roberts the ultimate compliment with emotional message

SEE: Lara Spencer enjoys envy-inducing beach break

"Double trouble," one of her friends commented, while a fan wrote: "Two beauties." A third wrote: "Look like twins beautiful picture," with another saying: "Sibling time is the best!!! Gorgeous ladies!!!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.