Madonna shocks fans with nude pictures inside Los Angeles bedroom The 63-year-ols shared ten different pictures

Madonna has shared many provocative pictures of herself throughout the years, but Wednesday's might just be her most shocking yet.

READ: Madonna sets pulses racing in nothing but fishnets and stilettos in revealing new photo

The 63-year-old took to Instagram to post ten pictures showing her posing in revealing underwear and nude inside her Los Angeles bedroom.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Madonna has the sweetest mother daughter moment with Estere

The singer posed on top of her bed that featured a black bed frame, white bedding and a statue of an angel situated right on top.

RELATED: Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon sizzles in see-through bodysuit

MORE: Madonna throws son David Banda an epic birthday party at her new $19.3m LA home – details

In one of the shots, her personalised pillowcase could be seen, revealing the word "Mambo's", which is the the nickname her kids Estere and Stella, 9, Mercy James, 15, and David Banda, 16, call her. (She is also mum to son Rocco John, 21, and Lourdes, 25.)

Madonna has always surprised fans with her outfit choices

"Angel watching over Me," she simply captioned the daring post.

On her stories she shared each picture individually accompanied by a sentence, which in full read: "Beauty without purpose is beauty without virtue. But all beautiful things, have this function to excite the viewers towards sublime thought. Glory to the world, that good teacher. Mary Oliver."

Fans of the mother-of-six were quick to comment, 31,000 of them.

"Instagram going crazy on 1, 2, 3..." one wrote, whilst a second joked: "The poor angel needs to work extra shifts for you."

"Perfection as always," a third remarked.

The singer likes to pose up a storm

Madonna's daring pictures come just weeks after she reunited with her children to celebrate Halloween.

The superstar transformed herself into Suicide Squad's Harley Quinn and donned the character's signature sequin hotpants, fishnet tights, red and blue pullover jacket, black studded belt, a pink and blue wig, red gloves and a baseball bat. The singer, 63, made the outfit her own by cutting a plunging neckline into the 'Daddy's lil monster' top worn underneath the jacket.

Her daughter Lourdes, 25, opted for a daring schoolgirl's outfit, complete with mini red pleated skirt and plunging black top.