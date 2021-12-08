Madonna's giant Christmas tree is mesmerising in new family video - watch

Even Madonna and her children have joined in the Olly Murs TikTok dance routine trend – and her epic video shows off the family's mesmerising Christmas tree in full view.

LOOK: The real reason Madonna traded London life for a £6m Lisbon palace

The singer uploaded the fun video to her TikTok account, showing her and four of her children, David, Mercy and twins Estere and Stella, dancing in time to Olly Murs' hit sing Dance With Me Tonight. Madonna captioned the sweet video: "Christmas with the fam," alongside a series of red and green love heart emojis.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Madonna perfects dance routine with her children

Behind the family stood their massive Christmas tree which has been adorned with hundreds of baubles and decorations in an array of different colours and styles. Topping the tree is a massive angel wearing a glittering gold gown and wings.

Madonna has a luxury bedroom

The twinkling creation appears to be positioned in the living room, in a space next to the open fire. The lounge also features wooden floors and a large cream rug. On one wall there is in-built shelving, storing books, ornaments, and wicker baskets and above the fireplace hangs a large artwork featuring a motorbike.

MORE: Gregg Wallace's 'Christmas crazy' house with nine trees – take a tour

REVEALED: Best celebrity Christmas trees 2021: Amanda Holden, Alison Hammond, Tess Daly and more

Fans enjoyed the insight into family life, rushing to the comments section to share the love. One wrote: "Never thought I'd see Madonna dancing to an Olly Murs song but here we are." Another penned: "This is amazing!!! So sweet!!!"

The star's kitchen is totally unique

While the superstar singer has homes all over the world, her main residence is a palace in Lisbon. She swapped her London life for sunny Lisbon back in 2017 to help her son David's football career, when he started to play at the Benfica youth academy in Portugal.

The singer's 18th-century Moorish Revival mansion is 16,146-square-foot and includes four bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a guesthouse and it even has a caretaker's cottage. It is reported that it set the star back a cool £6million.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.