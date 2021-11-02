Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon commands attention in micro mini skirt and low-cut top The trained dancer looked incredible

Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon almost upstaged her mother at her own Halloween party by wearing a very risqué outfit.

The 25-year-old left little to the imagination rocking a tartan mini skirt that barely covered her derriere and a plunging black crop top which she teamed with a lacy corset that cinched in her waist. To complete her look, the model added red fishnet stockings, gold skyscraper heels, and mismatched knee-high sports socks.

Keeping with the theme of Halloween, Lourdes added fake blood around her neck and chest, with some even dripping from the side of her mouth as she seductively posed licking her finger.

One revealing shot shared on Madonna's Instagram Stories, saw Lourdes posing with her back to the camera in her barely-there mini skirt.

Lourdes looked stunning in her Halloween costume

Not to be outdone though, Madonna transformed herself into Suicide Squad's Harley Quinn and donned the character's signature sequin hotpants, fishnet tights, red and blue pullover jacket, black studded belt, a pink and blue wig, red gloves, and a baseball bat.

The singer, 63, made the outfit her own by cutting a plunging neckline into the 'Daddy's lil monster' top worn underneath the jacket.

"Daddy's lil' Monster #halloween #harleyquinn," she captioned several images she shared from the party, which included some of her other children, including twin daughters Stella and Estere, nine, and Mercy, 15.

Lourdes left little to the imagination in her barely-there mini skirt

Madonna's epic Halloween party took place inside her new $19.3m Los Angeles mansion – which she bought from The Weeknd earlier this year.

The Hidden Hills estate features nine bedrooms and nine full and two half bathrooms spread over about 12,500 square feet between the seven-bedroom main house and two-bedroom guest house.

Madonna's new house also boasts a gym, a media lounge and a spacious office, as well as a zero-edge swimming pool and spa.

