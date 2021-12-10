Madonna divides fans by editing herself into risqué new photo with daughter Lourdes The Queen of Pop looked incredible

Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon has certainly taken after her mother with her risqué photoshoots – but it appears the Queen of Pop isn't quite ready to hand over her crown.

READ: Madonna sets pulses racing in nothing but fishnets and stilettos in revealing new photo

The 63-year-old divided fans this week when she edited herself into a sultry photo with her daughter, who posed in a series of barely-there outfits for a Nineties-themed photoshoot for PAPER magazine's January issue, captured by photographer Indiana Piorek.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Madonna shares rare video featuring all six of her children

Lourdes – affectionately known as Lola – was originally posing beside a shirtless male model, rocking a black latex bikini top and a tiny skirt.

However, when Madonna reshared the image on her own Instagram account on Thursday, she had replaced said model with a photo of herself wearing a see-through lace dress over a fishnet bodysuit.

MORE: Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon looks sensational in tiny green bikini

MORE: Madonna throws son David Banda an epic birthday party at her new $19.3m LA home – details

Madonna used a recent picture of herself taken in London by photographer Ricardo Gomes, which saw her standing by a Tracey Emin drawing.

The Material Girl singer captioned the image: "We’re in The Band!!!" followed by the hashtag "#mybetterhalf".

Madonna photoshopped herself into Lourdes' saucy new photo

Many of her followers rushed to praise the stunning image, with one responding: "So hot Madonna! Love it, Lourdes."

A second said: "Like mother like daughter," and a third added: "Hotness runs in the family."

But there were some of Madonna's fans who were confused by the image and questioned why the duo looked the same age.

Madonna used this image to edit herself into Lourdes' snap

One remarked: "Ok M. We all love you and what you stand for like the thing you said about aging. We understand. But W.H.A.T IS That.??

Another said: "Y'all look the same age?" And a third added: "Stop trying to look 20 years old. Whatever happened to aging gracefully and with dignity?!"

The singer is no stranger to sharing provocative pictures of herself throughout the years. Last month, she took to Instagram to post ten pictures showing her posing in revealing underwear and nude inside her Los Angeles bedroom. Prior to that, she posed with her derriere exposed in nothing but nude fishnet tights and stilettos.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.