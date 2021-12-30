Goldie Hawn melts hearts with rare photo of mini-me granddaughter during Colorado vacation The Hollywood star is a doting grandmother to seven grandchildren

Goldie Hawn has been enjoying spending quality time with her family over the holidays at their home in Colorado, and she's shared the sweetest snapshot from their time together so far.

MORE: Goldie Hawn's unusual punishment for son Oliver Hudson revealed

Taking to Instagram at the beginning of the week, the Hollywood star posted a candid photo of her granddaughter Rio kissing a snowman she had made.

Fans were quick to comment on the cute post, which had been accompanied by the words: "Sending Christmas kisses to everyone." One follower wrote: "Aww this is so adorable," while another wrote: "What a lovely family!" A third added: "What a perfect moment!"

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Goldie Hawn dances in the street with her son

As per tradition, Goldie and her long-term partner Kurt Russell have been in Colorado for the Christmas period, along with their children and grandchildren.

MORE: Goldie Hawn reveals it's been a 'long day' in candid home photo

MORE: Goldie Hawn mourns death of close friend during lockdown

The First Wives Club star is a doting mom to children Oliver and Kate Hudson, who she shares with ex-husband Bill Hudson, and youngest son Wyatt Russell, who she shares with Kurt.

Oliver shares three children with his wife Erinn – Wilder, Bodhi and Rio, while Kate is mom to Ryder, Bingham and Rani.

Goldie Hawn shared a sweet photo of her granddaughter in Colorado

Wyatt became a dad last year after welcoming son Buddy with wife Meredith Hagner.

MORE: Goldie Hawn divides fans after sharing rare photo of lookalike granddaughter

READ: Kate Hudson reveals worries for Oliver Hudson during lockdown

While the famous family are based in Los Angeles – with Kate living just a few doors away from Goldie and Kurt – they spend as much time as possible in Colorado.

In fact, during the pandemic last year, they all stayed at their holiday home in the mountains, with Goldie revealing at the time just how special it was to her.

Goldie's granddaughter Rio with her dad Oliver Hudson

Chatting to InStyle in 2020, the award-winning actress shared: "I'm quarantining in the mountains with Kurt and the kids, and we've been RVing a lot. We rented one that is kind of the mother ship, and the other day, Kurt was hugging the right side of the road, when our son Wyatt passed us in his van.

MORE: Goldie Hawn reveals real reason she hasn't married Kurt Russell

MORE: Kate Hudson shares glimpse inside kitchen in LA

"I thought, 'Wow, he must be speeding!' but it turned out Kurt was barely going 50 mph on the freeway, and we had a trail of cars behind us.

"It was so simple, but when we sat around the campfire that night, the laughs went on for 15 minutes straight."

Goldie is incredibly close to her family

The star added: "When I wake up, Kurt brings me coffee, which is just the sweetest, and it starts the day off great. I have my dogs in the bed with me, and I snuggle with them for a while.

MORE: Goldie Hawn's daughter-in-law mourns devastating death in emotional post

MORE: Goldie Hawn supports famous daughter-in-law during emotional end of an era

"We have breakfast with the kids and sit around and talk. And then I go on a bike ride with Kate [Hudson]. As scary as this time is, I try to savor every moment because I get to be with my family."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.