Goldie Hawn's daughter-in-law mourns devastating death in emotional post The Hollywood icon is a doting mom to three children

Goldie Hawn's daughter-in-law, actress Meredith Hagner, shared some devastating news with her fans on social media at the start of the week.

The mother-of-one announced the death of her beloved rescue dog Bowie, who sadly passed away in her arms.

Wyatt Russell's wife shared a series of photos of the pair taken over the years, alongside a heartfelt message reminiscing about all the good times they had together.

It began: "My darling Bowie, I’ll never stop loving you, and I’ll never stop being grateful for the gift that was growing up with you.

"As I type this I cry and it all feels weird but the internet can be a cozy place for moments like this right?"

Meredith continued: "You were almost 15 and we were two weirdos in love for 12 of them. You were one of a kind, and not everyone’s cup of tea, but the best ones never are.

Meredith Hagner paid a heartbreaking tribute to her beloved dog Bowie

"When I rescued you you had bruises on the whites of your eyes, and growled at me but I gave you a sausage and the rest is history.

"You also made a pact with me then and there to try to protect me from any man who came within 3 feet of me. I tried to convince you this was actually counter to what I wanted but nonetheless you protected.

"You were cool immediately with Wyatt which I think says something?

Goldie Hawn with Meredith Hagner and Wyatt Russell

"Thank you for teaching me how to be a mother, thank you for being there for me and for being my life partner through the abyss of my 20s. The experiences countless. My protector, my loyal loyal one, my teacher."

The star then went on to reveal the heartbreaking last moments of her dog, writing: "He passed peacefully in my home, in my arms. I whispered what a good boy he was as he crossed over.

Goldie has a very close-knit family

"You were mine for a little while my love. And what a lucky girl I was. If you have any memories or pictures of Bowie will you send them? Thank you."

Meredith was met with a mass of supportive messages from her fans, with one writing: "Oh nooo, I'm so sorry," while another wrote: "Oh honey I'm so sorry, it's a heartbreaking loss." A third added: "So sorry Meredith. Thinking of you and sending love."

