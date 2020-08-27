Kate Hudson gives sneak peek inside stunning kitchen at LA home The star has three children

Who wouldn’t want to cook up a storm with a kitchen like that?

Kate Hudson gave fans a sneak peek inside her beautiful home when she shared a video to Instagram - and her kitchen is to die for.

The Fabletics founder, 41, was presenting a mini-cooking class to showcase some of her favourite, simple recipes and in the process gave a glimpse inside the home she shares with her three children and boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa.

The kitchen was brightly lit with downlights and a selection of cool, copper kitchenware hung from the white ceiling.

A chic, tiered fruit bowl displayed fresh produce, and Kate’s mass of cookbooks were neatly stacked in the built-in shelving unit.

Another angle showed off the retro-looking backsplash behind her double oven, and of course who could miss the bright orange kettle which took pride of place next to the gas stove?

Kate was busy cooking for her fans

Kate has been spending the COVID-19 lockdown at the home in Los Angeles with her family and she was thrilled when restrictions were eased and she could see her mum Goldie Hawn.

The mum-of-three lives just down the road from Goldie and her longtime partner, Kurt Russell, but admits she would like to be even closer.

Kate's very cool backsplash

"She’s down the street," Kate told People magazine. "We’re literally neighbours. Not to mention I want to buy the property next door to them, which is another thing I need to discuss with my therapist."

Kate’s property holds lots of sentimental value since it was the home she grew up in.

Kate loves family life

Goldie and Kurt bought the plush Pacific Palisades house in the 1970s but sold it just over a decade later. They now have another beautiful home nearby.

Kate bought it back in 2005 and then also purchased the home next door in 2011, to make an enormous, luxury estate.

Now she gets to make new memories with her adorable, little family.

