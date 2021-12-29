Ginger Zee shares celebratory family video with rare appearance from her son and dad The Good Morning America star is incredibly close to her family

Ginger Zee has an incredibly busy job that takes her all over the United States reporting on the weather conditions, and so her days at home during the holidays have been extra special.

The Good Morning America star is enjoying seeing her loved ones over the festive period and went out for dinner with her dad on Tuesday night.

The TV star shared adorable footage of her father and son doing a special handshake at their table, and it looked like her dad was having the best time.

VIDEO: GMA's Ginger Zee's family moments from special meeting

Ginger blurred her son's face from the footage, something she has been doing over the past few months after deciding to limit the amount of exposure her children have.

The mom-of-two opened up about her parenting choice in November in response to a follower who asked why her children weren't pictured on her Instagram account as much.

She said: "We have made an active decision not to share as much," before adding: "Good news. We have two other boys that love to be exploited," making reference to their dogs.

Ginger Zee shared a sweet video featuring her dad and son

Ginger is married to husband Ben Aaron and the pair are parents to young sons Adrian and Miles. While her children aren't pictured on social media as much anymore, the proud mom still makes plenty of references to them.

Just this week, the star shared a sweet post on Instagram featuring a selection of her sons' artwork, having enjoyed a morning coloring in with them.

Ginger showcased three pictures, one by each of her children, and the third by her. The family live in New York, where they spent Christmas Day.

The GMA star shares her two children with husband Ben Aaron

The TV personality shared a gorgeous picture of herself and her husband posing next to their Christmas tree, alongside a festive message.

She wrote: "We stayed up LATE a few weekends ago. Like 11 pm late. Merry Christmas everyone from the wild & crazy Zee/Aaron's."

