Ginger Zee stuns in gorgeous leg-lengthening jumpsuit inside luxury New York home The GMA star lives with husband Ben Aaron and their two sons

Ginger Zee had fans doing a double-take when she shared a gorgeous photo showcasing her incredible figure.

The Good Morning America star looked phenomenal in a one-shouldered, wide-legged black jumpsuit that nipped her in at the waist as she posed beside her husband Ben Aaron. The couple were standing in front of their giant Christmas tree inside their grand living room in their luxury New York home.

WATCH: Ginger Zee's hilarious faux pas caught on camera by husband Ben Aaron

Ginger added simple silver earrings and wore her hair down and straight, keeping her makeup natural with a dewy glow and subtle lip.

Ben, meanwhile, mirrored his wife in an all-black outfit consisting of a pair of skinny jeans, sweater, and suit jacket.

Captioning the festive snap, Ginger joked that she and her spouse managed to stay up later than usual, writing: "We stayed up LATE a few weekends ago. Like 11 pm late. Merry Christmas everyone from the wild & crazy Zee/Aaron’s."

Ginger looked gorgeous in her festive snap

Fans were quick to react to the stunning image, with one responding: "A very nice picture and Merry Christmas to you and your family." A second wrote: "Your hair looks beautiful!"

A third added: "Absolutely beautiful picture, you both look amazing. Thanks very much for sharing! Merry Christmas to you and your beautiful family!"

Ginger's happy snap comes after she announced on Instagram that due to rising COVID-19 cases, she has been forced to postpone two dates from her nationwide tour for her new book, A Little Closer to Home: How I Found the Calm After the Storm.

Ginger revealed that two dates from her upcoming book tour have been postponed

She shared that the two days on which she would be visiting Michigan bookstores would have to be postponed to a yet undetermined date. Ginger posted a shot of the tour calendar, revealing that four dates were still on for now, with one of them having become a virtual visit.

In the caption, she wrote: "Bummed but hope this helps everyone stay safe. Hope to see some of you — even virtually— to talk about my new book in mid January."

She added: "I will still sign personalized books if you call these stores they can get a personalized book to you!"

