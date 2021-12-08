Ginger Zee's latest weather forecast is dividing her fans Will you get snow or sun?

People who may be dreaming of a white Christmas were left a little disappointed when Good Morning America star Ginger Zee gave her latest weather forecast.

The meteorologist divided her fans on Wednesday when she shared a weather chart showing that while states alongside the western coast were due to experience lower temperatures than normal, those on the eastern coast were due to get higher temperatures. Captioning the map, which featured the states color-coded, she wrote: "Are you dreaming of a warm lead-up to Christmas? If so, and East of the Rockies it appears you will be pleased."

Some of the star's followers were clearly thrilled with the news, as one enthused: "Yay!!!! Wishing for a warm green Christmas way up in far northern NH!" and another added: "Hopefully it stays that way until January!"

A third commented: "South Florida beach days in December are the best days! Love my back yard!"

However, others were not impressed with the news, as one lamented: "This is the worst. It means we get absolutely no break from the heat in Florida. Literally ruined Christmas."

A second said: "It just isn't Christmas if it isn't a white Christmas," while another posted: "Booooo cooler weather please."

The weather map divided fans

Although Ginger's news may have divided her fans this time, one thing they're usually all in agreement of is that the star has some of the best fashion out there.

Earlier this week, she appeared on the morning show in a beautiful purple dress that fans loved. The lavender outfit hugged her figure and featured a collar detail and ruching around the abs that added to its appeal.

Ginger finished the look with her signature curls and a matching set of pumps as she also showed off her glamorous appearance on her social media.

Ginger's outfits are always a hit with fans

The TV personality posted pictures of herself in the outfit, along with a snippet of her delivering the news in it, writing: "My face when I have a sports read…

"Now I know NYE college football semi-final match-ups. I'll go with @uofmichigan, who are you cheering for??? #collegefootball #espn #wolverines #cincinnati."

Fans raved over the look in the comments, with one writing: "Love that dress," and another adding: "Super dress and your hair is gorgeous."

