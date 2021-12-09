Ginger Zee wows in green knit patterned dress you need to see As stunning as usual

Ginger Zee, once again, showed off her command over her style and looks when it comes to making an impression on the air.

The Good Morning America star shared a snapshot of her latest look for the morning show, wowing in a figure-hugging ensemble.

She wore a forest green knit dress that featured billowy sleeves and a waistline that cinched her in to accentuate her shape.

WATCH: GMA's Robin Roberts and Ginger Zee bring fans to tears with unbelievably emotional update

The dress itself featured a black striped pattern running through it, and Ginger completed the look with bouncy curls in her hair and a matching pair of heels.

"@gabunion for @nyandcompany works every time," she wrote with the photograph she shared on her Instagram Stories.

The ABC meteorologist frequently delivers chic and colorful looks for her morning hosting duties, recently also stunning many fans in a sophisticated ensemble.

Ginger stunned on the air in a green knit dress

The GMA star appeared on a recent instalment of the show in a beautiful purple dress that fans particularly loved. The lavender outfit hugged her figure and featured a collar detail and ruching around the abs that added to its appeal.

Ginger finished the look with her signature curls and a matching set of pumps as she also showed off her glamorous appearance on her social media.

The TV personality posted pictures of herself in the outfit, along with a snippet of her delivering the news in it, writing: "My face when I have a sports read…

"Now I know NYE college football semi-final match-ups. I'll go with @uofmichigan, who are you cheering for??? #collegefootball #espn #wolverines #cincinnati."

The meteorologist's fans loved her lavender purple dress

Fans raved over the look in the comments, with one writing: "Love that dress," and another adding: "Super dress and your hair is gorgeous."

A third also said: "Omg [sic] im obsessed with that dress," with one commenting: "I love that you're a smart and beautiful Midwest gal! #gingerrocks."

