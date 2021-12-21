Ginger Zee steps away from GMA studios out of safety Take care Ginger!

Ginger Zee has been known to go above and beyond for her work, but she knows when to step back and take stock of the situation, as evidenced by her latest social media post.

The Good Morning America star took to Instagram to share a selfie of herself on Tuesday morning, revealing that she wasn't at the studio.

She stated that she was going to be working away from the studio for a while due to the latest surge of coronavirus cases, particularly in New York.

WATCH: GMA's Robin Roberts and Ginger Zee bring fans to tears with unbelievably emotional update

Ginger looked relatively content in the snap, though, as she wore a warm brown coat with a black scarf and her mic poking through, along with a pair of studded hoop earrings.

She captioned the shot: "Back out of the studio to make sure everyone stays safe during the latest surge… hope y'all are healthy and well this Tuesday morning! Mid 20s where I am…"

Fans took to the comments to wish Ginger a safe time away from the studio, as one wrote: "Good morning stay safe my favorite meteorologist."

Another said: "Be safe to you and your family Merry Christmas and Happy Healthy New Year," with a third adding: "Ginger doing what she does best, being there for us all."

Ginger revealed that she would be working out of the studio due to the ongoing pandemic

"So, you are 'a little closer to home?' Happy Holidays to my favorite scientist," one even commented, referencing her new book.

The move to work away from her usual base might also put into question Ginger's upcoming plans to promote her book around the country.

She shared a picture recently where she revealed that she would be going on a nationwide book tour, detailing all the stops she would make on the six-date in-person romp, including Michigan, Pennsylvania, Illinois, and New Jersey.

Ginger gushed about the news in the caption, saying: "#BookTour dates released! Mark your calendar and come see me.

"Also, if you can't make it, these bookstores can get you a signed copy! Just reach out to @epiloguebooks @quailridgebooks @booksamillion @andersonsbookshop @meijerstores."

The meteorologist announced that she would be embarking on a tour to support her book

No updates have been shared on the same yet, however, and as of now, it is still on.

