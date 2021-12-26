Strictly's Giovanni Pernice sends fans wild with Christmas message to Rose Ayling-Ellis The Glitter Ball champions have a great friendship

Strictly 2021 may have come to an end but the show's fans still can't get enough of the close friendship between winners Rose Ayling-Ellis and her dance partner Giovanni Pernice.

Actress Rose took to her Instagram page on Christmas Day to share a photo of a delicious-looking cake, and Giovanni replied with a super-sweet comment.

Besides the snap of Rose holding an impressive cream cake, she wrote: "Christmas is a perfect time to eat... A lot. Merry Christmas Eve!"

Giovanni had a little joke with his former dance partner and replied: "Are you eating???? Shock. Merry Xmas champ [heart emoji]."

Rose with her fabulous Christmas cake

Naturally, Rose's followers were quick to comment on the cute exchange, with one writing: "@pernicegiovann1 of course she is [smiling emoji] Happy Christmas to you too xxx."

A second fan posted: "Aww you must really miss each other. It's so weird when Strictly first ends. Hope you both have a lovely Christmas and I just know you'll both stay in touch xxx."

Another follower asked fellow fans: "@pernicegiovann1 anyone really miss Gio and @rose.a.e stories on insta? You guys need ye own show, best partnership ever, everyone loved your connection xxx." What a brilliant idea!

Giovanna and Rose together

Giovanni's comment about Rose's love of eating comes after the pair spoke of the topic on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show. Rose said of their training sessions: "I eat a lot and it’s eight hours a day so… the breath gets a bit, sort of, warm."

Giovanni replied: "Just to clarify, it’s not only me having a smelly breath."

"No it’s not just you, I also get smelly breath too,’ admitted Rose. "We have smelly breath together."

