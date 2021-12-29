Giovanni Pernice announces exciting new project with fellow Strictly star Will you be buying tickets for this?

Strictly Come Dancing's 2021 champion Giovanni Pernice has announced some very exciting news as he has teamed up with judge Anton Du Beke for a joint tour! The exciting dancing show, titled Him and Me, will kick off in June following the Strictly live show.

Giovanni shared a poster with a list of dates on his Instagram, writing: "Can’t wait for this!!! Book now www.antonandgiovanni.com." Fans were understandably thrilled by the news, with one writing: "See you both @mrantondubeke @pernicegiovann1 in Cheltenham, CANNOT WAIT!!!" Another person added: "Let's go!"

So what can you expect from the new series? The official synopsis reads: "Strictly Come Dancing professionals ANTON DU BEKE and GIOVANNI PERNICE join forces in 2021 for their first ever tour together - HIM & ME! The Ballroom King and the two-time Guinness World Record holder will be joined by a world class cast of dancers and singers.

"This show promises to be THE best night out in the Summer of 2021 for all ages... A true dance extravaganza!"

Giovanni is going from strength-to-strength at the moment after winning Strictly for the very first time with his partner, Rose Ayling-Ellis. Chatting about his partner on It Takes Two, he said: "Personally I think Rose deserves the most beautiful things in the world, as her family said. She just realised that she can do everything she wants.

Speaking to her, he continued: "I think we made a big impact. You are the most beautiful thing that ever happened in my entire life so I’m very grateful and very privileged to be the one able to do the journey with you. So, thank you."

