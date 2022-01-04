Lara Spencer twins with ageless mom in family selfie as she looks forward to the future The Good Morning America star is incredibly close to her mother

Lara Spencer is currently soaking up the sun in Florida with her husband Richard McVey, but her mom Carolyn wasn't far from her thoughts as she welcomed in the new year over the weekend.

MORE: Lara Spencer looks fabulous in white swimsuit during celebratory beach trip

Taking to Instagram, the Good Morning America star shared a selfie of the pair of them together, and their family resemblance was clear for all to see.

In the caption, the mother-of-two revealed that her mother was now familiar with Instagram herself, having featured in several family photos on her famous daughter's account over the years.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: GMA's Lara Spencer and her daughter perform show-stopping stunt

"Happy New Year to this gal – who just started checking out Instagram. Love you mama. Let's have some adventures in 2020."

MORE: Lara Spencer's family photo leaves fans noticing the same thing

MORE: Lara Spencer's sun-drenched vacation selfie leaves fans in awe

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Omg I love your mom! She looks ageless!" while another wrote: "Beautiful ladies." A third added: "Now we know where all that beauty comes from!"

Lara is one of five children and grew up in the New York suburb of Garden City, Long Island.

GMA's Lara Spencer and her youthful lookalike mom

The mother-of-two has enjoyed a successful career in New York, starting out in the NBC page programme following college, where she volunteered with other reporters to gain experience, and her career has gone from strength to strength ever since.

MORE: Lara Spencer's adorable photo with baby sparks sweetest fan reaction

MORE: Lara Spencer shares 'charming and concerning' photo from inside her immaculate home

Lara has been working on GMA since 1999, and is a popular co-host. In 2018, the star made the decision to leave her role as one of the co-anchors on the ABC daytime news show to focus on her production company, DuffKat Media, but she has remained as a part-time member of the show, appearing on the programme three days a week.

Lara has been soaking up the sun in Florida this week

Lara is incredibly close to her family and when she isn't working she adores spending time with them. The TV star is a doting mother to children Katherine and Duff, who she shares with ex-husband David Haffenreffer.

MORE: Lara Spencer has proud mom moment following news about her daughter

MORE: Lara Spencer's tiny tennis outfit might be her most fabulous yet

They enjoyed spending quality time together over the holidays at their home in Connecticut, with Lara sharing some lovely family photos from Christmas Day on social media.

She then jetted off to Florida with Richard and their beloved dog Riva to see in the new year in style.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.