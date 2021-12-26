Lara Spencer's adorable photo with baby sparks sweetest fan reaction The TV host has two children

Lara Spencer celebrated the holiday surrounded by loved ones and when she updated fans with a sweet family photo they couldn't stop cooing.

The mom-of-two posted some snapshots of herself wearing a festive sweater and the cute baby she was carrying was enamored with her cozy clothing.

Lara captioned the images: "When your unicorn Christmas sweater becomes waaaaay better than any gift you brought your sister’s first grand #mary."

WATCH: Lara Spencer performs jaw-dropping stunt with her daughter

Her fans couldn't get over how lovely Lara looked and also loved how the tot was dressed in an adorable Christmas dress.

"I remember when my girls were babies and wore those beautiful little dresses," one wrote, while another added: "How cute is that," and a third commented: "Beautiful pictures, have a wonderful day Lara."

Lara posed with her husband and with her sweet young family member too

Lara spent the holidays at her stunning home in Connecticut with her husband, Richard McVey. While she didn't share photos of her children, the star's teenagers, Duff and Katharine, were likely celebrating with them.

Just ahead of Christmas, Lara shared a photo of her spectacular tree inside her home.

It dazzled with dozens of lights that cast a gorgeous reflection on her windows, and had plenty of traditional decorations including baubles and angels.

Lara has two teenage children

However, Lara opted not to go for an angel or star to top her tree, instead having a large red bow that stretched all the way past some of the upper branches.

She joked about the size of her creation when she wrote: "Hope he finds us!"

Her fans loved her home and her tree and flooded her with compliments.

