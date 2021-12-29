Lara Spencer is currently soaking up the beautiful weather in Florida during an envy-inducing vacation and her photos are getting all of her fans talking.

The GMA star posted several snapshots to Instagram and one, in particular, caused a stir. In the image, Lara was snuggling her dog, Riva, as they perched on a sunlounger.

MORE: Lara Spencer's adorable photo with baby sparks sweetest fan reaction

The mom-of-two wore a strappy, black vest but it was her pants which seemingly stole the show.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lara Spencer makes concerning discovery at family home

Lara captioned the image: "Matchy matchy #riva," as the colors of her clothing perfectly matched her pet pooch.

Her social media followers went wild for her outfit which was adorned with snakes and wrote: "Love love love the snake pants," and another added: "Love your pants!!! So cute," and many others urged her to reveal where she bought them.

MORE: Lara Spencer shares 'charming and concerning' photo from inside her immaculate home

MORE: Lara Spencer has proud mom moment following news about her daughter

Lara looked incredibly relaxed and youthful in the photos and there were plenty of people complimenting her on her complexion too.

Lara's fans loved her pants

Lara and her husband, Richard McVey, celebrated the holidays at their home in Connecticut before jetting off for their vacation.

They were surrounded by loved ones including her two children, Katharine and Duff, and her lookalike mom joined them too.

MORE: Lara Spencer's Christmas tree is so extravagent

MORE: Lara Spencer shows off voluminous new hairstyle and her eyebrows are on point too

It was a special Thanksgiving and Christmas for the family as it was their first since Lara's son left home to go to college.

Lara's son has left home for college

Over the summer, she bid farewell to Duff as he started his studies at Southern Methodist University in Dallas.

The GMA journalist shared photos after she and the rest of her family dropped him off at college and helped him set up.

She was able to sneak in another visit to him when she attended Parents Weekend.

Lara posted a photo of herself hugging her son as they happily smiled and fans loved the images and remarked on the uncanny resemblance between them too.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.