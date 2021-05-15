Alex Jones and husband celebrate romantic 'first' on his birthday The couple celebrated Charlie's birthday in lockdown last year

Last year, Alex Jones and husband Charlie Thomson had to celebrate his birthday with a takeaway at home due to coronavirus restrictions.

But now restrctions have been partially lifted, the happy couple were able to celebrate with a night out – and Alex treated her hubby to their first visit to a pub garden alone in over a year.

The pair looked jubilant as Alex snapped a selfie of them together in the evening, with The One Show host all wrapped up warm in a pink puffer jacket.

"First time just us, in a pub garden in a year," she wrote. "The birthday boy was VERY happy!!!!"

Charlie had ordered himself some wine, and had already finished one of the glasses when the snap was taken. Alex wouldn't have been drinking the wine as the presenter is carrying their third child.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star made the announcement live on The One Show, and when pushed by co-host Ronan Keating revealed they'd be having their first girl.

The pair had a romantic night out

Alex and Charlie are already parents to sons Teddy, aged four, and Kit, aged two.

The pregnant star has been nailing her maternity fashion, recently wowing fans with a beautiful striped dress. The 45-year-old presenter took to Instagram to share a baby bump selfie, snapping a shot of herself in the BBC studios lift.

Alex looked lovely in her simple yet effortlessly chic white dress with a classic navy stripe. The frock boasted slightly puffed sleeves, which added some extra interest to the look.

Alex captioned the snap of herself pointing at her bump: "Hope this little missy likes a stripe as much as her mama! @boden_clothing #bretonstripes".

Her fans were quick to react to the post, commenting on how "glowing" and "beautiful" she looked. Others weren't aware that Alex had confirmed she was going to be having a little girl, and were totally thrilled for her.

The couple are already parents to two children

The presenter recently dazzled viewers and Instagram fans alike with a stunning yellow midi dress from Zara. The design had long billowing sleeves, a generous hem and was of the floaty variety.

Alex's stylist, Tess Weight, wrote: " "The perfect spring dress for a growing bump @alecjonesthomson. Love this colour too! Lots of you asking where this dress is from. It's so comfy and easy and it's from @Zara. Shoes @hm."

The mother-of-two has showcased many high street pieces of late, all of which accommodate her growing bump. Last week, the star looked gorgeous in yet another Zara design, rocking a loose blue mini dress.

