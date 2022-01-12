GMA's Ali Wentworth celebrates birthday – and she's received the most heartfelt messages

Ali Wentworth and husband George Stephanopoulos are spending Wednesday in a celebratory mood as Ali reached a new milestone.

The presenter was marking her 57th birthday, and she received dozens of heartfelt messages from her close friends. The presenter started off the day with a jokey message as shared an early-morning selfie of herself fresh out of bed and before putting on any makeup and wrote: "Morning birthday look."

The birthday girl then proceeded to share birthday messages, all of which glowingly complimented the mom-of-two.

One was from Tracy Pollan who shared a shot of Ali looking her most regal in a white flowing dress and tiara as the seafront stretched out behind her.

"Happy birthday to this beautiful queen @therealaliwentworth," she wrote. "Beautiful inside and out."

Another came from John Carhart, who shared a photo of the presenter posing up a storm on a stone bench, as he said: "@therealaliwentworth Happy birthday to the prettiest girl in the whole world!"

Ali then jokingly responded: "John – how much do I owe you?"

The star shared a look at the start of her day

Ali is likely to spend her birthday with her husband and daughter Harper, 16, inside their luxurious $6.5million apartment. The couple's oldest daughter, Elliott, is currently at college and so may not be with her parents to mark the day.

Although the place has got an amazing design aesthetic, the apartment still has a homely feel with the kitchen clearly lived in and not void of the clutter which comes with a happy family home.

As avid readers, George and Ali's shelves are stacked with books and it's clear that they enjoy entertaining guests in their beautiful living room. The pair have a sensational foyer which leads into their home too.

The star received plenty of birthday messages

When they first moved, after George landed his role on Good Morning America to replace Diane Sawyer, Ali opened up about the exciting but daunting move to the Big Apple.

She opened the doors to her apartment to Architectural Digest and explained: "No more than a tiny percentage of our possessions would fit into a New York apartment," and added: "I wondered how we could evolve beyond our humble domicile toward a more sophisticated home.

