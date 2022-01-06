David Walliams sparks fan reaction as he reveals surprising holiday 'bromance' The Little Britain star posted on Instagram

David Walliams have been enjoying a winter break at an undisclosed tropical location – and he's not the only one.

The Little Britain star took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal he had bumped into another British celebrity - joking in the caption that they had struck up a "holiday bromance".

The snapshot shows David and Gary Barlow stood with their arms around each other and beaming for the camera. The pair, both wearing sunglasses, appear to be stood on a pier with palm trees and a beautiful sea view visible behind them.

Fans went wild for the snapshot. "Double Awesomeness," one remarked, while a second echoed: "My two favourites on British talent shows." "Best bromance ever!" a third wrote and a fourth stated: "Two men of my heart!"

David joked about his 'holiday bromance' with Gary

It's not the only holiday snapshot David has shared with his fans this week. He previously posted a striking image showing a boat on the ocean at sunset, followed by a beautiful underwater picture of a turtle swimming in crystal clear waters.

It's not known where David is on holiday – nor whether he has been joined by his eight-year-old son, Alfred.

The star has shared a handful of holiday snapshots with fans

The comedian, 50, is incredibly protective of his child's privacy – as is Alfred’s mother, Lara Stone – and both parents keep their little boy off social media.

The former couple first met in 2009 and were married just four months later at London's Claridge's Hotel. They announced Lara's pregnancy in December 2012, and welcomed son Alfred in May 2013.

Last year, David made rare comments about his son during an appearance on This Morning to talk about his children's book, Mega Monster.

David and Lara were married for five years and share son Alfred

"Alfred, he has lots of brilliant ideas," said the writer, adding: "We often talk about things we'd like to read stories about and he said, 'Wouldn't it be great if there was a monster made up of all the different scary monsters in the world and it'd be called the Mega Monster, Dad? That should be the title of your next book!' And I said, 'Okay, yeah that's a great title.'

“When we go on walks and stuff with the dog we often think about where the story could be set and he says, 'Dad you do the writing of it, the hard bit!'"

David then shared his son's cheeky comment about the books: "But recently he said, 'Please can I have 50 per cent of the royalties?'"

