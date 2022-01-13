Melanie Sykes shares heartbreaking post - sparks big reaction amongst fans The star took to Instagram

Melanie Sykes has taken to Instagram to share a poignant post in memory of her former co-star, Des O'Connor.

To mark what would have been Des's 90th birthday on 12 January, the star shared a sweet snapshot showing the pair holding hands in front of a juke box and smiling for the camera.

Mel wrote: "Happy heavenly 90th Birthday to the wonderful Des O'Connor. This is me and Des on his birthday 2 years ago today.

"What a special & talented person he was," the 51-year-old continued. "Today I remember him with love in my heart.

Mel paid tribute to Des on what would have been his 90th birthday

"To remind yourself of what he brought to the world, please find the documentary on catch up about his life and work. Des O'Connor - The Ultimate Entertainer ITV.

"We talked on this day in 2020 about making a programme to celebrate his achievements which I went off and made happen. Sadly he didn't live to see it. I know he would have loved it but he would have had notes!"

The pair worked together for a number of years and were close friends

Fans and famous friends were quick to reach out. "What a legend," remarked Alan Carr, while Lisa Snowdon shared three red love hearts – as did Carol Vorderman.

"He was a legend. Loved watching you two together. So yes happy heavenly birthday Mr O'Connor," one follower wrote. A second stated: "A truly wonderful man."

Beloved comedian and presenter Des passed away in his sleep in November 2020 at the age of 88 following a fall at his Buckinghamshire home.

Des with his wife Jodie and son Adam in 2013

In a January 2021 interview, his wife Jodie revealed he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease prior to his death.

Speaking about his decision to keep his battle with the disease private, she told the Daily Mail: "He didn't want people to feel sorry for him and for it to be what they first thought about when they saw him. He was diagnosed in 2017 but he thinks he had had it for a while."

