Dylan Dreyer celebrates incredible achievement after revealing pregnancy news The Today show star is expecting her third child

NBC star Dylan Dreyer has celebrated the wonderful news that Earth Odyssey has won three Telly Awards.

The mom-to-be took to Instagram to share the news and congratulate the team, whom she called the "best in the business".

Dylan, a meteorologist for the network, added: "I couldn’t be prouder!! My @nbcearthodyssey team is one of the best in the business!! Thank you everyone for all you do for this beautiful show!!"

MORE: Dylan Dreyer's pregnancy announcement gets epic reaction from Savannah Guthrie

Loading the player...

WATCH: Today's Dylan Dreyer announces third pregnancy

Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer "is a live action, half-hour television program that will take viewers on an incredible journey to the wildest points of the globe, uncovering the connection between the environment, wildlife and human beings of exotic locales."

MORE: Today's Dylan Dreyer shares glimpse inside 'messy' NY home

MORE: Hoda Kotb raises serious question about daughter Hope in new video

Each episode focuses on new region, from African to Indochina, and shares "amazing facts about nature and wildlife".

The awards come after the Today Show star announced the happy news that she was expecting her third child.

Dylan announced her pregnancy news on the program earlier in the month.

Sitting in the studio surrounded by her co-stars,including Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin and Hoda Kotb, Dylan joked: "I'm holding my stomach and I don't have to hold it in anymore."

Dylan and husband Brian are expecting their third child

She added: "We really enjoy having kids. Calvie and Ollie, they're so much fun. And we're like, 'Let's try for a third.' And it wasn't happening so we said, 'Let's forget it, let's move on.' And then, of course, surprise!"

Savannah had the best response to the happy news, telling her co-star that the baby should be a girl. "I just want you to have a girl, but I bet it's a boy," she said.

Savannah proved to be correct, as later on in the show, Dylan announced the gender – revealing that she was indeed expecting her third son.

Read more HELLO! US stories here