Today star Dylan Dreyer has been spending the past few days with her lookalike mother, but she recently had to part ways with her.

The star shared a beautiful photo from within a small ice cream parlour in which she sat with her two sons, Calvin, four, and Oliver, one and her mother.

The children were certainly enjoying their treats, and Calvin had managed to get his mint chocolate ice cream all over his face!

The mother-of-two flashed a huge grin in the photo, and shared a second one of her mother with the children, although Oliver was more interested in his ice cream cone!

In her caption, Dylan lamented: "Fun visit with my momma!! We miss you already!!" and then added two heart emojis to the end.

Her fans fell in love with the adorable photos, and headed to the comments to share their admiration.

Dylan spent time with her mother

One said: "Ice cream with mom and grandma! Isn't it the bomb?" and a second commented: "Oh how sweet, sometimes I feel I'm the Grams, I love these boys! Cooking with Cal warms my heart and soul."

A third noted the similarities between Dylan and her mother, and wrote: "Good looks run in your family!"

Dylan's parent is already a grandmother to Dylan's two sons, but soon she'll be a grandmother again as the Today meteorologist is expecting her third child.

The TV star announced her pregnancy news on Today in May, when she also revealed the gender of her third child – a baby boy.

She said of her baby news: "We really enjoy having kids. Calvie and Ollie, they're so much fun. And we're like, 'Let's try for a third.' And it wasn't happening so we said, 'Let's forget it, let's move on.' And then, of course, surprise!"

Calvin got a very messy face!

And she'll have plenty to read her new son, as her children's book, Misty the Cloud is due to hit shelves just months before her unborn son's arrival.

Confirming the book's release date, she said: "I pride myself on being good at predicting the weather…but I've got a lot to learn when it comes to predicting book release dates!

"Misty the Cloud is running a couple weeks behind schedule but you can expect her arrival on 9/28! Why she isn't just cruising up into the jetstream to get here sooner is beyond me!

"I hope you're as excited to meet her and her friends as I am to introduce you to them!! Click the link in my bio if you haven't pre-ordered yet and thank you for supporting me in this new adventure!!"

