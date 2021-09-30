Dylan Dreyer's husband reveals new update on baby son Russell – and it's the cutest! The Today star welcomed her third baby on Wednesday

Dylan Dryer and her husband Brian Fichera are on cloud nine following the arrival of their third son on Wednesday, six weeks ahead of his due date.

Proud dad Brian has since taken to Instagram to share the first photo of newborn Russell in the arms of his mom, alongside a heartfelt message.

In the post, Brian shared new details of his son too, revealing the sweet nickname they have for him. He wrote: "Guys this is our son Russell James Fichera. Rusty managed to expedite immense love and joy into the world 6 weeks earlier than expected."

VIDEO: Dylan Dreyer shares glimpse inside family home with her sons

Brian continued: "His mother @dylandreyernbc already went beyond what I thought possible a human could do to safely bring him into this world. I'm in awe and in love. Thank you for all of your well wishes and support."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "So glad Rusty’s arrival was safe and he and momma are doing well. God is good!" while another wrote: "Glad both are safe and healthy!" A third added: "He's adorable! Yeah for Dylan!!"

Dylan and Brian would have put a lot of thought behind their son's name, having previously opened up about the kinds of monikers they like.

Dylan Dreyer's husband Brian Fichera shared a heartfelt update on baby son Russell

In 2016, Dylan spoke about how she came to discover her oldest son Calvin's name while watching TV.

"We were like, 'I kind of like that,'" she said. "It just kind of hit us both at the same time. and same with Bradley. We're trying to set him up to be a cool kid and we thought Calvin Bradley was a good start with that."

The happy couple are also parents to middle son Oliver George, 20 months. The TV star announced her pregnancy news on Today in May and at the same time revealed the gender of her baby.

Dylan and Brian are the proud parents of three sons

At the time, Dylan's delighted co-stars, including Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker, congratulated her on the happy news.

She said of her baby joy: "We really enjoy having kids. Calvie and Ollie, they're so much fun. And we're like, 'Let's try for a third.' And it wasn't happening, so we said, 'Let's forget it, let's move on.' And then, of course, surprise!"

