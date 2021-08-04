Dylan Dreyer announces exciting news as she thanks fans for their support The Today star is expecting her third child

Dylan Dreyer has a busy time ahead of her as she prepares to welcome her third child.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie inundated with support after revealing struggle at home

The Today star is showing no signs of slowing down either, as she is also getting ready to release a children's book that she's been working on for a while.

The award-winning meteorologist has written a children's story called Misty the Cloud, which will hit the shelves at book stores and online from 28 September.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Today's Dylan Dreyer argues with family in fun video

Dylan shared a celebratory post about the book on Instagram this week, thanking fans for their support.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie shares news Today fans have been waiting for

WATCH: Al Roker updates fans with concerning video from Tokyo

She wrote: "I pride myself on being good at predicting the weather…but I’ve got a lot to learn when it comes to predicting book release dates!

"Misty the Cloud is running a couple weeks behind schedule but you can expect her arrival on 9/28! Why she isn’t just cruising up into the jetstream to get here sooner is beyond me!

Dylan Dreyer is set to release a children's book about the weather

"I hope you’re as excited to meet her and her friends as I am to introduce you to them!! Click the link in my bio if you haven’t pre-ordered yet and thank you for supporting me in this new adventure!!"

MORE: Hoda Kotb's poolside snapshot gets fans talking

MORE: Savannah Guthrie leaves Today show for exciting new venture

Fans were quick to comment on the news, with one writing: "I can't wait!" while another wrote: "I am so glad you wrote a book dealing with weather using friendly characters that little kids will love." A third added: "Congratulations Dylan on your book!!"

The official synopsis of Misty the Cloud reads: "When Misty the Cloud wakes up feeling stormy, nothing seems to make her day better! Misty's grumbly mood affects everyone when her big emotions cause a thunderstorm to rumble across the sky.

Dylan is expecting her third baby in November

"But with help from friends and family, Misty accepts that sometimes she's just going to be a little stormy – and it will always pass."

MORE: Hoda Kotb marks career first which causes a stir

READ: Hoda Kotb stuns fans with gorgeous wedding photos from 'magical' day

Dylan's young sons Calvin and Ollie are sure to love their mom's book, which will be released just two months before the arrival of their baby brother.

The Today star loves being a mom

The TV star announced her pregnancy news on Today in May, when she also revealed the gender of her third child – a baby boy.

MORE: Al Roker left uncertain following Covid test results as he's forced to separate from co-stars

MORE: Hoda Kotb breaks devastating news live on Today concerning much-loved member of show

She said of her baby news: "We really enjoy having kids. Calvie and Ollie, they're so much fun. And we're like, 'Let's try for a third.' And it wasn't happening so we said, 'Let's forget it, let's move on.' And then, of course, surprise!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.