Exclusive: Today's Dylan Dreyer shares heartwarming baby Rusty story and details life as family of five The NBC star has just released her debut children's book, Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day

Dylan Dreyer has had a whirlwind few weeks, with baby son Russell James arriving six weeks early, in timing with the release of her debut book, Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day.

MORE: Dylan Dreyer unveils husband's house rules after giving birth

The Today star is on cloud nine and "embracing the chaos" as she balances looking after a newborn while promoting her book during her maternity leave, and she wouldn't have it any other way.

In between her hectic schedule, the much-loved TV meteorologist spoke to HELLO! about life as a family of five, and how her son Calvin, five, was a force behind her book.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Dylan Dreyer shares adorable footage of sons Calvin and Oliver at home in New York

Baby Russell – or Rusty as he is affectionately known – has slotted into family life like he's always been there, and had quite the impact on his grandfathers in particular when they found out the sweet meaning behind his moniker.

MORE: Inside Today stars family homes - from Dylan Dreyer to Al Roker

RELATED: Dylan Dreyer unveils son's incredible new bedroom feature with hilarious photo

"With Calvin and Oliver there was no family connection whatsoever, we just liked the names. But when you have a third boy you're just out of names completely," Dylan explained.

"We just thought it would be really special to use both our dads' names. Russell is Brian's dad's name and James is my dad's name. it was really special to tell them, and nice to see them cry and tear up a little bit. It's hard to make grown men cry!"

Dylan Dreyer's husband Brian Fichera reading their three sons Misty the Cloud

Rusty is doted on by his big brothers too, with Dylan revealing: "They are loving it. Calvin is so sweet, he's been through a baby in the house before so he's just wanting to hug and kiss him and help feed him a bottle. All these things he can't wait to go home from school and do.

MORE: Dylan Dreyer's family home is totally unexpected

SEE: The Today show hosts' epic homes: Al Roker, Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager, more

"Ollie was my curveball, I wasn't sure how he would handle it but I think from watching Calvin he's learnt that the baby's not a threat. There's enough love to go around so he's adjusting awesome. I couldn't ask for a better situation. Everybody is just so happy."

Dylan's baby son was named after his grandfathers Russell and James

Dylan's other baby in her life right now, Misty, has received rave reviews from readers following its release earlier in the month.

MORE: Dylan Dreyer shares emotional career moment after giving birth

MORE: Dylan Dreyer's husband reveals new update on baby son Russell – and it's the cutest!

"It's nerve-wracking as I want everybody to like it as much as I do. So far the reaction has been nothing but positive," she said.

"It's fun for everybody to get athe copy and read it and just so cool to imagine people reading it to their kids. You're putting yourself out there and it's just nice that everyone has liked it so far."

One thing Dylan is yet to do that's high up on her list is to take her oldest son to the local book store to see his mom's book on the shelves.

Dylan's son Calvin has had a big role in his mom's book

"Calvin has been 'co-editor' throughout this whole process because every time we read the book I would always read it to him and he saw it when it was just on my computer on a word document," Dylan explained.

MORE: Dylan Dreyer shares emotional update as she returns home after giving birth

"It was so fun when we had the final copy of the book and to see the artwork come out, then the coloured artwork and now the actual book. The excitement for him when I opened the book – I wish I had it on camera as it was so special. He has been a part of this whole ride."

It's safe to say that Dylan's book's biggest fans are her sons too. "Calvin has seen it the whole way through and just to read it to him, and have Oliver now want me to read it to him, I can't believe I am sharing it with the boys. It's amazing!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.