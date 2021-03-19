Davina McCall reveals what's in her fridge – and we're in awe! The TV host leads a super healthy lifestyle

Davina McCall is known for her healthy lifestyle – she's a huge fan of working out and has previously spoken about going sugar-free with her diet.

Now the TV presenter has given fans a glimpse into her fridge to show them exactly what she eats and drinks. We love how open and honest she is!

In a video on her YouTube channel, the star gives a walkthrough of her home which she shares with children Holly, Chester and Tilly, before opening the door to her fridge. "This is my fridge in all honesty," says Davina.

WATCH: See inside Davina McCall's fridge

Next, she talks us through what's on each shelf, starting with her condiments tray which includes a jar of blackcurrant jelly, mint sauce, pickled onions and Philadelphia soft cheese.

Showing viewers the next shelf down, Davina explains: "This is a bowl of stuff from Sunday lunch that I'm going to try and make into a soup. I've got hummus until it's coming out of my ears and we're going to have falafels for lunch today."

The former Big Brother host also has a tub for her various cheeses and some chorizo, "Because I love this chicken chorizo dish I make," she reveals. Then there's: "Lots of veg, edamame beans and bacon – yes, I eat bacon."

Davina has some garlic ciabatta as she says her son Chester loves it and, "Lots of cured meats, which I don't agree with but the kids like a picky plate occasionally."

Her fridge is also packed with salad, kale, fresh fruit and veg and lots of potatoes.

Davina shows us the drinks in her fridge

In terms of drinks, Davina gives us a look at her fridge door which contains cows' milk alternative Oatley and a bottle of Kefir coconut milk which the star says she has on her cereal. "Then we've got herbs and spices and a lot of garlic paste," she adds.

We think Davina's fridge is seriously healthy… not a chocolate mousse in sight. No wonder she looks so incredible!

