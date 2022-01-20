Was David Muir ever married? Why fans thought he'd found love The World News Tonight star is notoriously private

If David Muir were to ever say 'I Do' it would be a bittersweet moment for fans who would be both equally excited and saddened that their favorite news anchor was off the market.

The 48-year-old star keeps his personal life firmly out of the spotlight but there was a major moment which had many convinced David was settling down with someone special.

Eyebrows were raised and breaths were held when an editor called Kate Dries wrote an article claiming David was her boyfriend.

The piece appeared on Jezebel in 2015 and was called, Report Indicates my Boyfriend David Muir is a Monster.

In the piece, Kate said she visited Rome with David and that they had a spark from the beginning.

"David and I connected right from the start," she wrote. "'I thought Peter Jennings was the James Bond of evening news,' he told me on our first date."

When David isn't working he spends time with his dog Axel in his lakeside home

Kate continued: "I tried to remain calm because (little did he know) Peter was my first love and I didn't want to make David feel uncomfortable. But Peter would quickly be pushed far from my mind during my courtship with David. I mean, will you look at this man?"

Strangely, however, there were never any further indications that the pair were connected and David made no reference to it at all.

David's fan often ask if he has a partner

Google is still inundated with searches about David's love life and what his relationship with Kate was.

But so far, the 20/20 host appears to remain single and does not have wedding bells in his sight.

That's not to say he hasn't had his fair share of marriage proposals! Not a day goes by when he isn't flooded with compliments from his adoring fans on social media.

But alas, the dedicated journalist is practically married to his job, leaving little time for love!

