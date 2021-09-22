David Muir and Kelly Ripa have the sweetest friendship: all the details The pair are incredibly close

Kelly Ripa is a happily married woman but there's another gentleman in her life who is very special to her... David Muir.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host and the World News Tonight anchor have a special relationship which many of their fans are unaware of.

MORE: Inside David Muir's $7million home - complete with his own lake

While their best buddy status is purely platonic, it's evident their friendship is stronger than ever and whether it's a special birthday celebration or an award ceremony date, the cute couple are there to support one another.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Ripa looks sensational in monochrome swimsuit while dancing with Mark Consuelos

Kelly has previously opened up about the first time she saw David on TV and revealed the hilarious way she reached out to him.

Speaking to her co-host, Ryan Seacrest, on Live, she said: "I remember when I first saw David Muir file a report for World News Tonight. I didn't know him at all.

MORE: Kelly Ripa shares rare photo of her three children - and it's bittersweet

MORE: Everything we know about Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ new show

"I immediately cracked into the ABC News system email - which you're not supposed to use unless it's for news - and I wrote: "Dude. You looked amazing tonight. Don't know what was going on. Looked kinda dangerous where you are. But just wanted to let you know that you looked amazing. I had the volume down."

Kelly and David have been friends for years

Kelly's bold move may have sparked the friendship which they've nurtured over the years.

On David's birthday in 2018, Kelly shared the sweet gift she gave her pal and gave insight into his personality away from the cameras.

MORE: David Muir sparks huge reaction after sharing joyous family news

MORE: Kelly Ripa gets fans talking with selfie with Mark Consuelos describing new living situation

Once again speaking to Ryan, she spoke about how she often bakes her friends cakes for their birthday but that she had never done so for David.

Kelly paid a lovely tribute to David on his birthday with a selection of photos

"I've never baked him a cake," Kelly admitted. "He's too, kind of shy about asking. But this time he said, 'I wouldn't mind a cake'."

She asked him what kind of cake he would like, to which he responded: "What kind of cakes are there?" Kelly thought his question was hilarious but said he was delighted with her homemade baked offering.

MORE: Kelly Ripa makes a statement in leg-lengthening satin pants you’ll want too

MORE: Kelly Ripa shares rare photo of son Michael - and he's identical to dad Mark Consuelos

In turn, David turned up on Kelly's show on her 50th birthday and presented her with a cake too!

David is also close friends with Mark Consuelos

On a more serious note, Kelly presented David with a prestigious award at the 6th Annual Save the Children Illumination Gala.

He received the Voice Award for "his extraordinary commitment to bringing attention to some of the worse humanitarian crises of our time," according to Save the Children.

"I can't think of anyone more deserving than David for this award because he chooses to use his voice as a megaphone for the forgotten," Kelly stated as she presented the award to David.

It's not just Kelly who is friends with David either, he's won over her husband, Mark Consuelos, too.

The handsome duo made an appearance on David's Instagram on Mark's birthday when he wrote: "Happy birthday @instasuelos - you make every view better - truly."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.