David Muir has heartfelt exchange with someone very special as he celebrates his birthday This is so sweet

David Muir quietly rang in his 48th birthday on 8 November but there was one person who wasn't going to let his special day go unnoticed.

The World News Tonight anchor avoided his Instagram feed, however, he did appear on someone else's.

David's ABC colleague, Deborah Roberts - who is married to Today's Al Roker - paid tribute to him on social media.

WATCH: Al Roker shares sweet video of his family

Alongside a throwback photo of them reporting from Buckingham Palace, Deborah wrote: "Happy birthday to my friend and colleague @davidmuirabc Hope you have a 'royally' good day."

David was quick to write back and his message didn't disappoint. "Love you to the moon Deb x," he said, and Deborah then responded with hearts and star emojis.

The 20/20 host was then inundated with kind messages from fans who wrote: "Happy Birthday, David!! You're the best come 6:30pm. Enjoy your special day," and second added: "Happy birthday David! Two awesome journalists! Deborah you look beautiful -love the dress."

Deborah and David had the sweetest exchange

David recently left the ABC studios in New York to report on the Glasgow Climate Change Conference in Scotland.

Alongside a photo of him taking off inside the plane, he wrote: "Off to Glasgow Global Climate summit. See you tomorrow @goodmorningamerica @abcworldnewstonight @nightline."

Ahead of his birthday, he also shared some monumental news when he revealed that since his reporting on the dire situation of the starving children in Southern Madagascar, they have raised $1.8million for the cause.

David recently left his home and his dog in New York to travel to Glasgow

Alongside a photo of a little boy in the affected area of the world, he wrote: "No words. Truly grateful to all of you. @worldfoodprogramme says $1.8 million raised since our reporting on the children of Southern Madagascar.

"And beyond grateful to this small, dedicated team. @estherdcastillejo @nickydeblois @karamea on the ground, @ericnoll @roygarlisiabc joining in edit, @newsmom8 for supporting two attempts to get in, and thank you @goodmorningamerica and @nightline for embracing this project. #climatechange #madagascar link in bio to help."

