David Muir has 'a million reasons to be thankful' as he shares touching new photo The popular news anchor took a well-deserved break

David Muir embraced the Thanksgiving holiday wholeheartedly as he took a break from his journalistic career to celebrate with his loved ones.

The World News Tonight anchor gave fans a sneak peek at his short time away with a snapshot and message he shared on Instagram.

In the photo, David was snuggling his dog, Axel, and he wrote: "A million reasons to be thankful - wishing you a Happy Thanksgiving. (back to cooking)."

His fans were thrilled to see him in his home environment and commented: "Happy Thanksgiving to you and your family beautiful family."

David said he had so many reasons to be thankful



It's been a very busy time for David who only recently returned from the Glasgow Climate Change Summit in Scotland.

But he seems to have settled back into life in New York and recently appeared on his good friend, Kelly Ripa's show, Live with Kelly and Ryan, to reveal what he had planned for Thanksgiving.

He said he was taking on the celebrations full throttle this year, but as always, the television reporter had other options at the ready.

David is very close to his neices and nephews and likely spent Thanksgiving with them



"We are a smaller group coming for Thanksgiving this year, and I'm going to cook," David said.

However, he also mentioned that he had a plan B prepared which involved his close friend Kelly, saying: "Now Kelly has offered to be the back-up plan."

Ryan agreed with his choice, adding: "She's a good back-up plan," as David hilariously continued: "I have not mentioned that to the family because they'll just go straight to plan B!"

David joked that he had Kelly Ripa hosting as a back up plan if his meal went wrong

Kelly gave her own two cents on the proposal, saying: "Plan B is totally catered, because I have no time this year. I'm not even messing around. I'm not even pretending to bake a pie."

David continued by mentioning that he would cook everything, including an acorn squash dish he learned from Martha Stewart recipes on YouTube.

We hope it was a success!

