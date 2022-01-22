Kristen Stewart joins fiancee and Ashley Benson for fun day out Kristen Stewart was spotted at Disneyland

Kristen Stewart surprised fans on Thursday when she was spotted at the Happiest Place On Earth - Disneyland. The acclaimed actress isn't known for her love of all things princess and kitsch, but she joined fiancee Dylan Meyer and pal Ashley Benson for a fun day out.

The picture was shared on Ashley's social media page, and saw the group all wearing matching blue tie-dye sweaters. The former Pretty Little Liars star captioned the post: "Family trips to Disney."

Fans were quick to recognize the Twilight actress, with many shocked to see her, and lots of comments simply exclaiming: "Kristen!!?!!?" and: "Is that Kristen Stewart??"

Others loved to see the two actresses together, with one writing: "OMG you and Kristen in a picture!"

Kristen has a busy awards season coming up, although a shock rippled through the industry in early January when she was snubbed from the Screen Actors Guild award nominations.

The actress missed out on a spot in Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role. Jessica Chastain, Olivia Colman, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Hudson and Nicole Kidman took the five spots.

Kristen spent the day with Ashley (far right)

Kristen - who has been considered a shoo-in for a nomination since Spencer debuted at the Venice Film Festival - received a special honor at the Gotham Awards earlier in the year, but missed out at the Golden Globes and has yet to capitalize on the early acclaim.

Her work as Princess Diana in Pablo Larrain's haunting film - which HELLO! gave five stars - has been critically acclaimed although the 31-year-old herself has been coy when discussing the possibility of her first Oscar nomination, admitting she finds the process strange.

Her work as Princess Diana has been critically acclaimed

"The Oscars are such a funny thing," she said during Variety's Awards Circuit podcast.

"There are so many incredible movies and performances that barely get seen. It definitely says something about where we’re at as a cumulative presence—what we’re looking at, what we care about.

"I really appreciate that something that I was involved in, has ignited such a large conversation. We don’t make movies to not connect with each other."

