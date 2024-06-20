Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Donald Sutherland, star of Hunger Games, Ordinary People, dead at 88 — read son Kiefer Sutherland's statement
The actor is cited as one of the greatest to have never received an Oscar nomination

Actor Donald Sutherland arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere of 'The Hunger Games: Catching Fire' at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 18, 2013 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images
2 minutes ago
Legendary actor Donald Sutherland, known for starring in some of the best remembered movies of the 20th century like Ordinary People and Klute, plus his appearances in the Hunger Games franchise, has died.

The star was 88 and passed away after a long battle with an illness. CAA confirmed his passing, and his son Kiefer Sutherland took to social media soon after to break the news.

The actor, 57, shared a photo of himself with his late dad, writing: "With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away. I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film." 

Kiefer Sutherland shares a tribute to late father Donald Sutherland© Instagram
Kiefer Sutherland shares a tribute to late father Donald

"Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived."

More to come…

