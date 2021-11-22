Kevin Bacon and daughter Sosie reveal close bond in fun video from inside their New York home The Footloose star is a proud dad to children Sosie and Travis

Kevin Bacon's daughter Sosie Bacon is following in his footsteps in the entertainment industry, but that's not the only thing they have in common!

In a recent video shared on Instagram, fans couldn't get over just how much the actress resembled her famous dad, as they gave an insight into their close bond.

The footage showed Sosie revealing their current morning routine from their New York home, where they have both been staying for their various work commitments.

VIDEO: Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick perform adorable duet

The Mare of Easttown star took fans on a tour around their kitchen as she took over a cup of coffee Kevin had made for her to the table, where the actor was sitting.

"When you you're both working on productions in New York, dad makes the coffee!" she said.

The star added: "Just trying to get on his ASMR game because Kyra is sleeping," referring to her mom, Kyra Sedgwick.

Kevin Bacon and his daughter Sosie Bacon shared a look inside their New York home

The video panned around the modern kitchen, which featured white panelled units, a wooden table and tons of family photos decorating the walls.

Fans were quick to comment on the video, with many commenting on just how much the pair looked alike. "Wow daddy's twin, she looks just like you!" one wrote, while another commented: "She looks so much like you Kevin!" A third added: "You two are so cute!"

Kevin and Kyra are also parents to son Travis, who is a singer in the band Contracult Collective. In addition to this, he plays the guitar for black metal band, Black Anvil.

Kevin and Sosie are two peas in a pod!

He's also an audio engineer and songwriter. Kevin and Kyra have previously spoken about their children's desire to go into their chosen careers and said they did try to sway them from working in the spotlight.

The Footloose actor suffered a very public breakdown during a slump in his own career and he didn't want his children to suffer that.

Kevin told the Telegraph in 2013: "You're only as happy as your least happy child. We were only thinking about the struggle. "And you want your children to live a life with as little struggle as possible.

Kevin and Kyra Sedgwick are also parents to son Travis

You never want bad things to happen. But of course, that's just not possible."

Kyra is in agreement and said in a previous interview: "Honestly, I really just want them to be happy. It is difficult being in this business, knowing how hard it is even when you're successful. The hurt, the rejection, the insecurity of thinking you're never going to work again... I don't want that for my kids."

