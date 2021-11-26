Kyra Sedgwick looks effortlessly stylish in a candid photo taken by husband Kevin Bacon The Hollywood couple have been married since 1988

Kyra Sedgwick and her husband Kevin Bacon split their time between their various homes, including their beautiful farm in Connecticut.

The celebrity couple often share pictures from their home online, and Kevin recently posted a gorgeous picture of his wife posing outside in the grounds alongside their pet goats.

The mom-of-two looked stylish dressed in a wide-brimmed hat, which was teamed with high-waist jeans and vintage sunglasses.

VIDEO: Kyra Sedgwick shares a glimpse inside her and Kevin Bacon's incredible home

Fans were quick to compliment the star's appearance, with one writing: "You look beautiful Kyra," while another wrote: "Such a beautiful photo." A third added: "She looks lovely, what a wonderful lifestyle."

Kevin and Kyra also have a house in New York and a property in Los Angeles, and split their time between them depending on where their work takes them.

Kevin Bacon took a gorgeous photo of Kyra Sedgwick

Shortly after their stay on the farm, the couple went to their New York home along with their daughter Sosie as both Kevin and Sosie were working on projects in the city.

For the majority of the pandemic, the couple stayed in their LA home with their son Travis, who along with Sosie, has followed his parents in the entertainment industry.

Kevin and Kyra have previously spoken about their children's desire to go into their chosen careers and said they did try to sway them from working in the spotlight.

Kevin and Kyra spend a lot of time on their Connecticut farm

The Footloose actor suffered a very public breakdown during a slump in his own career and he didn't want his children to suffer that.

Kevin told the Telegraph in 2013: "You're only as happy as your least happy child. We were only thinking about the struggle. "And you want your children to live a life with as little struggle as possible. You never want bad things to happen. But of course, that's just not possible."

The Hollywood couple have homes around the US

Kyra is in agreement and said in a previous interview: "Honestly, I really just want them to be happy. It is difficult being in this business, knowing how hard it is even when you're successful. The hurt, the rejection, the insecurity of thinking you're never going to work again... I don't want that for my kids."

