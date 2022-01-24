Shania Twain stuns in au-naturel photo during break from work The award-winning country star is enjoying a well-deserved rest

Shania Twain has been busy performing in Las Vegas of late but is enjoying a few well-deserved weeks off before her Let's Go residency kicks off again in February.

MORE: Shania Twain stuns in glittery figure-hugging catsuit in mesmerizing new video

And over the weekend, the country star invited fans along for the ride as she spent Sunday with her beloved horse.

The mom-of-one took to Instagram to share a beautiful photo of her outside on the field while horse riding.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Shania Twain rocks a bikini and cover-up in vacation footage

The star looked fabulous dressed in a stylish oversized red coat and jodhpurs, and fans were particularly pleased to see that she was wearing a helmet.

MORE: Shania Twain's deliberating health condition revealed

MORE: Shania Twain left emotional after returning to Las Vegas for postponed residency

"My favourite way to spend a Sunday," she wrote alongside the image. Comments soon followed, with one writing: "Love the helmet, safety first," while another wrote: "You're looking marvellous." A third added: "What a gorgeous photo."

Shania is enjoying her last few weeks off work before Let's Go kicks off again in February, right through until September.

Shania Twain looked incredible in a new au-natural photo taken over the weekend

Let's Go is the singer's second Vegas residency; Shania: Still the One began nine years ago in December 2012, and ended in December 2014 after more than 100 shows.

MORE: Shania Twain nails feathered showgirl-look in latest photo

MORE: Shania Twain counts down to show finale in shimmery gown and top hat

Shania has incredible energy and is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

The star recently got candid about ageing and admitted that while she previously worried about it, she has learnt to not give it too much thought.

Shania's Let's Go residency kicks off again in February

While chatting on LadyGang podcast, she said: "For me personally, I'm sure it's very different for everybody, but I just started with time. Stepping out of battles that I couldn't win. I mean, you know, ageing is a battle you can't win."

MORE: Shania Twain builds major hype in avant-garde gown

MORE: Shania Twain dazzles in daring white dress in latest post

"That battle and the focus and energy it takes, is taking up too much space! In my life, my emotional state, my mental state. I've got songs to write. I'm not going to sit around," she said.

The award-winning singer has a legion of fans around the world

"I'd rather dream about songs or dream about other things I want to do in my life, and I want to just daydream."

SEE: Shania Twain shares bedroom snapshot to mark special occasion

MORE: Shania Twain wows in sheer mini dress and thigh-high boots as embraces cheering fans

The star added: "I'm just going to be healthy and I'm so much more accepting now of the way I look you know, with and without clothes."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.