Shania Twain wows in sheer mini dress and thigh-high boots as embraces cheering fans The country singer is gearing up to return to Las Vegas

Shania Twain has a fabulous sense of style and has an incredible wardrobe full of outfits she can't wait to wear when she returns to the stage in December.

Ahead of her Las Vegas residency, the award-winning singer took to Instagram to share footage of her on stage from a past concert, dressed in a show-stopping sheer mini dress embellished in sequins.

The stylish number was teamed with a pair of thigh-high heeled boots with leopard print lining and fishnet tights.

VIDEO: Shania Twain rocks bikini and cover up in stunning vacation footage

In the caption, Shania wrote: "Get me back to the Twain Town Saloon ASAP!" alongside the hashtag "Let's Go Vegas."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Looking [fire emoji]," while another wrote: "You look incredible." A third added: "Queen!"

Shania Twain looked incredible in her glitzy dress and boots on stage

The star has been promoting the upcoming concerts on social media over the past few weeks, and it sounds like it's going to be an incredible experience for fans.

Although she has enjoyed global fame as a successful country singer, Shania sometimes still has to pinch herself when she thinks about her career to date.

Shania can't wait to be back on stage

Chatting to Official Charts in October, Shania opened up about the moment she realised she had made it, which was after The Woman In Me was certified Diamond in America for shipments of 10 million copies.

"To say it went beyond my expectations is a huge understatement," she said. The 1995 album first entered the Billboard country chart at Number 65, but by the end of the year, it was America's best-selling country album.

The country singer has a legion of fans around the world

Shania was 30 at the time of the album's success, and she didn't have such high hopes. "I'd lived a lot of life already by the time I had my first hit," she said.

"That's kind of on the mature side when you're looking at a hit recording artist's career. It's not young… and yet there was so much that was just beginning." She was always positive though, admitting that she "never lost hope".

