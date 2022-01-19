Shania Twain has hinted at a new album after sharing a video of herself walking into a recording studio. Shania is on a short break ahead of round two of her Let's Go residency which kicks off in February, but it doesn't look like much relaxing is taking place.

MORE: Shania Twain left emotional after returning to Las Vegas for postponed residency

The superstar has been teasing fans for months with the possibility of a new record, and in 2021 insisted she was waiting to "give you guys something that you can be really proud of as a Shania fan". The new video sees her sashay into the studio where a man is sitting and waiting for her. The singer rocks an oversized denim jacket that has the words "rock and roll" embroidered on the back, and her hair up in a messy bun.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Shania Twain teases fans with video inside recording studio

Fans were quick to comment and ask if there would be a new album, and one wrote: "Manifesting a new album for summer - and a world tour next year PLEASE MAKE IT HAPPEN."

"Woooo let’s go girl," shared another, referencing one of Shania's most famous songs.

MORE: Shania Twain's deliberating health condition revealed

MORE: Shania Twain's secret to her incredible figure revealed

"When is my new album coming out? It's so difficult to say that an album is finished and ready," she shared in July 2021 on her Apple Music radio show, Home Now Radio.

"I'm not procrastinating, but I do admit that COVID has created some timing issues because it's been very difficult to get together with producers and musicians in the same room."

Shania hints at new album

She added: "I want you to celebrate with me and I'm definitely on a mission to make the best album I've ever made. So please be patient. I want it to be worth waiting for."

To celebrate the end of round one of her Vegas residency, the award-winning singer recently posted a montage of moments from the show, focusing on her fabulous outfits, including a dramatic black sparkly gown, featuring a bare off-the-shoulder neckline and a leopard print slip dress underneath.

Let's Go is the singer's second Vegas residency; Shania: Still the One began nine years ago in December 2012, and ended in December 2014 after more than 100 shows.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox