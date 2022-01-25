Jana Duggar joined by brothers for family trip to Los Angeles Jinger Duggar lives in Los Angeles

Jana Duggar has been joined by her mom Michelle and brothers Jason and James for a fun family trip to Los Angeles. The four flew into California to visit Jinger, who has been living outside the city for several years with her husband Jeremy Vuolo.

MORE: Counting On's Jana Duggar shocks fans with outfit choice

Jana took to social media to share pictures from their trip, posting a fun selfie of the four in Dallas-Fort Worth airport captioned "California bound", and James curated a video montage of moments of their trip, including boarding and arriving at Jinger's home.

Loading the player...

WATCH: James Duggar shares fun montage of trip to Los Angeles

"Hate the traveling process, but the reward at the end," he captioned the post.

"It’s always wonderful to be with family. Have a great trip!!" commented one fan as others praised the importance of "sweet times with family".

MORE: Everything you need to know about the Duggar family weddings

MORE: Jinger Duggar reveals sweet bond with older sisters after shocking family drama

The trip comes after Jana, 31, settled her child endangerment charge outside of court.

In September 2021, the eldest Duggar daughter was charged in Arkansas with a misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child.

Jana shared a selfie ahead of their trip

The alleged violation happened on 9 September and a trial by judge was scheduled for 10 January but after pleading not guilty the former reality star later changed the plea and was fined $880.

After it came to light, Jana shared "raw facts", telling fans that she had been "babysitting a few months ago when one of the children wandered outside alone" and "a passerby who saw the child called the police".

"This resulted in a written citation as well as a follow up with child welfare who concluded that it was an accident and the child was unharmed," she wrote on social media.

Michelle was caught on camera gigving Jinger a big hug

She concluded: "It all happened so quickly and was scary."

Jana is the only of-age daughter to remain living at her parent's compound in Arkansas, and helps to raise the youngest of their 19 children.

The Duggars are devout independent Christian Baptists, who pride themselves on their conservative outlook.

The siblings caught up in Los Angeles

They follow strict guidelines in their day-to-day life, and men and women are not allowed to be alone together unless married.

The family found fame with their TLC reality series 19 Kids and Counting and later spin-off show Counting On, which has since been canceled.

Parents Jim Bob and Michelle are parents to 19 children, and all of their children have names which begin with the letter J; Joshua, Jana, John-David, Jill, Jessa, Jinger, Joseph, Josiah, Joy-Anna, Jedidiah, Jeremiah, Jason, James, Justin, Jackson, Johannah, Jennifer, Jordyn-Grace and Josie.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox