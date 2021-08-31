Counting On's Jana Duggar shocks fans as she rocks surprising outfit choice Fans loved her new style

Counting On star Jana Duggar is known for her love of skirts, part of the family's conservative dress code, but she surprised fans on Tuesday when she shared snaps in which she wore smart black pants.

The 31-year-old took to Instagram to post several snaps from the Las Vegas Market, revealing that she was "still dreaming of all the pretty things I saw at the Las Vegas Market".

"You just glow! You radiate so much positivity! " commented one fan as another added: "I love your style Jana! So simple & sleek always."

MORE: Everything you need to know about the Duggar family weddings

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jana Duggar shares garden update with fans

"I am living for this Jana style revolution," joked another.

The Las Vegas Market offers "buyers, designers and exhibitors an efficient, effective and compelling market experience."

MORE: Jana Duggar courts engagement speculation as she keeps left hand hidden

MORE: Counting On's Justin Duggar shares video of first kiss with 19-year-old wife

The former reality star filed a business license for Arbor Acres Group LLC in April 2019, leaving fans wondering if she would be launching her own lifestyle store.

Fans loved her new "style revolution"

A website went live in the same year, reading: "We are passionate about finding beauty in our surroundings, gathering people together, and all things creative. We hope this becomes one of your favorite destinations for ideas that make you excited about life and all the good it has to offer! Stay tuned."

She also created an Instagram page for her business.

Nothing has yet to come of the filing, but Jana is a keen gardener and is known to love crafting, and her siblings often share gifts she made for them.

Jana is never seen wearing pants

Jana still lives with her parents Michelle and Jim Bob, and helps to raise the youngest of their 19 children.

Earlier in the year she was rumored to have begun a courtship with family friend Stephen Wissman.

He appeared to be sat with Jana and her father Jim Bob, as well as other family friends. In early March newly discovered pictures showed Jana spending Christmas with Stephen and his family.

Jana is rumored to have been courting Stephen

The Wissmann family were also spotted with the Duggars at Magnolia Market in Texas, joining Jana and her siblings for Justin Duggar's wedding in February.

However, the pair have not been spotted together in recent months and no courtship nor engagement was ever announced.

The Duggar family found fame on TLC with 19 Kids And Counting

The Duggar are devout independent Christian Baptists, who pride themselves on their conservative outlook. They follow strict guidelines in their day to day life, including no alcohol and no bare skin on show, and men and women are not allowed to be alone together unless married.

The family found fame with their TLC reality series 19 Kids and Counting and later spin-off show Counting On, which has since been canceled.

Parents Jim Bob and Michelle are parents to 19 children, and all of their children have names which begin with the letter J; Joshua, Jana, John-David, Jill, Jessa, Jinger, Joseph, Josiah, Joy-Anna, Jedidiah, Jeremiah, Jason, James, Justin, Jackson, Johannah, Jennifer, Jordyn-Grace and Josie.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.