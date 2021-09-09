Jinger Duggar shares life-changing decision with emotional video

Jinger Duggar has shared the heartwarming news that she has been baptized for a second time, admitting that she spent much of her teenage years not knowing Jesus.

The mom-of-two, who was raised in the famously Christian conservative Duggar family, revealed to fans that she was baptized at the age of 11 but that she didn't really "come to know or love Jesus until I was 14".

Thirteen years on, the former reality star - who now lives in Los Angeles with her husband and two daughters - chose to "publicly declare" that she has joined Jesus, adding: "Soli Deo Gloria," which is Latin for "Glory to God alone."

WATCH: Jinger Duggar shares baptism with fans

Pictures from the service show her family watching from their home in Arkansas, and fans and friends flocked to her Instagram to celebrate her news.

Carlin Bates, Jinger's sister Joy-Anna's best friend, commented: "Aww, love this so much, Jinger!"

"I love this Jinger!!! I see God’s love in everything you do!" added fellow TLC star Tori Roloff.

Jinger's family watched from their home in Arkansas

The Duggars are devout independent Christian Baptists, who pride themselves on their conservative outlook. They follow strict guidelines in their day-to-day life, including no alcohol and no bare skin on show, and men and women are often not allowed to be alone together unless married.

Parents Jim Bob and Michelle are parents to 19 children, and all of their children have names which begin with the letter J; Joshua, Jana, John-David, Jill, Jessa, Jinger, Joseph, Josiah, Joy-Anna, Jedidiah, Jeremiah, Jason, James, Justin, Jackson, Johannah, Jennifer, Jordyn-Grace and Josie.

She was joined by friends at the service

They found fame on TLC show 19 Kids and Counting, and later Counting On, although it was canceled when eldest son Josh was charged with receiving and possessing child pornography.

If convicted of the alleged crimes, he could face up to 20 years behind bars on each of the two counts, amounting to a total possible sentence of 40 years.

Josh has pleaded not guilty.

