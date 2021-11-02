Jenna Bush Hager makes incredible baby revelation about twin sister Barbara She only recently welcomed her first child

When Jenna Bush Hager became an aunt to her twin sister, Barbara's newborn baby in September, she was over the moon and now she's opened up about her sibling's lengthy journey to motherhood and made a surprising revelation.

Speaking to Hoda Kotb on her podcast, Making Space, Jenna, 39, spoke about how for many years people wondered why Barbara didn't have any children.

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager divides fans with 'emotional' photos of her daughters

The mom-of-three then explained that her twin had initially been waiting to meet the right person, but finally decided she was going to prepare to do it alone.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jenna Bush Hager celebrates son Hal's birthday

"One of the things that people would ask about Barbara is why she didn't have kids," Jenna told Hoda. "Barbara had actually decided before my grandmother died - she had a conversation with her - and said she had decided to have kids on her own."

Hoda showed her surprise when she said, "really. I never knew that," and Jenna continued her story.

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager shares heartbreaking tribute after father-in-law's death

MORE: Hoda Kotb leaves fans in tears as she shares emotional story with Jenna Bush Hager

"She talked to my grandmother about it and she said, 'I think that is a really good idea'. So Barbara froze her eggs and was planning, if she didn't meet anyone, to go ahead and do it. That was her plan and she was so encouraged by our 92-year-old grandmother."

Jenna's sister Barbara recently became a mom for the first time

Their grandma, former First Lady, Barbara Bush, passed away in 2018, but her granddaughter went on to meet her future husband, Craig Coyne, and start a family with him.

MORE: Today's Jenna Bush Hager's video with Savannah Guthrie leaves some fans hilariously horrified

Jenna shared the happy news of niece Cora Georgia's arrival in September 2021. She posted a series of pictures of herself with the newborn in hospital, as well as one of Cora's proud parents, alongside a heartfelt message.

Jenna has three children of her own

She wrote: "Dearest Cora Georgia. Today is the day I got to meet my most beautiful, precious, feisty, niece (a bit earlier than we expected!) I witnessed in awe as my dearest, toughest @barbara.p.bush became a mama.

"And today is the day I fell in love! Some cousins are anxiously waiting to play with you, but not just yet love. Xx auntie j."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.