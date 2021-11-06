Isla Fisher has fans doing a double-take with photo alongside her redheaded 'sisters' Did we miss something?

There's only one Isla Fisher... or is there? The Wedding Crashers actress confused fans when she shared a photo of herself alongside her lookalike 'sisters' on Instagram.

Isla was celebrating National Redhead Day on 5 November and did so with a snapshot in which she was sandwiched between two women who looked just like her.

They were all dressed the same too and sported long, red hair.

She captioned the image: "Happy National Redhead Day from me and my two sisters."

Fans loved it but were also confused since Isla has two brothers, not two sisters.

They commented: "Lucky you. I'm the only one in my family," and another added: "You look like triplets."

Isla was celebrating National Redhead Day

But then one of Isla's social media followers wrote: "I thought these were your stunt doubles," and it was confirmed when someone said: "I believe they are."

It's not clear what Isla is filming to warrant stunt doubles, but she will star in the upcoming Australian streaming television series, Wolf Like Me, which is due for release in 2022.

Isla and her husband, Sacha Baron Cohen, recently relocated to her home country and left Los Angeles behind them.

Isla and Sacha recently celebrated his 50th birthday

The couple share three children together and decided to make Australia their home. They are notoriously private when it comes to their personal life, which she spoke about to Marie Claire Australia.

"Motherhood is actually my favorite topic but I keep it private," she said. "I think all parents are trying to protect their kids, especially in the social media age.

"I want our children to have a normal childhood, being able to play outside without pressure or scrutiny."

She added: "All kids have the right to just be kids and I would never sell a film or magazine by speaking about mine."

